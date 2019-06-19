W.Va.’s Bluefield State College announces free tuition for qualified students
By GREG JORDAN Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — A local college announced Tuesday that it is now offering free tuition for qualified students enrolled in one of more than a dozen programs its officials said are “high-skilled, high-demand programs.”
Bluefield State College has announced its new Blue and Gold Opportunity Plan, effective in the fall of 2019, which provides free tuition.
To qualify for this new program, a student must be a West Virginia resident, Pell grant eligible, complete his or her Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by April 15, maintain a 2.0 grade point average (GPA), and demonstrate progress toward a degree, college officials said Tuesday during a press conference on the BSC campus.
“Our plan expands the opportunity for students to enter one of more than a dozen programs that we offer at Bluefield State that will lead to fulfilling and financially rewarding careers in fields where opportunity abounds,” Interim President Robin Capehart said. …
Read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/bluefield-state-announces-free-tuition-for-qualified-students/article_03106dd8-9238-11e9-840e-3f92ac9c813c.html