W.Va.’s Bluefield State College announces free tuition for qualified students

By GREG JORDAN Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield State College Interim President Robin Capehart announces the Blue and Gold Opportunity Plan in the Boyd Conference Room, Tuesday. Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — A local college announced Tuesday that it is now offering free tuition for qualified students enrolled in one of more than a dozen programs its officials said are “high-skilled, high-demand programs.”

Bluefield State College has announced its new Blue and Gold Opportunity Plan, effective in the fall of 2019, which provides free tuition.

To qualify for this new program, a student must be a West Virginia resident, Pell grant eligible, complete his or her Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by April 15, maintain a 2.0 grade point average (GPA), and demonstrate progress toward a degree, college officials said Tuesday during a press conference on the BSC campus.

“Our plan expands the opportunity for students to enter one of more than a dozen programs that we offer at Bluefield State that will lead to fulfilling and financially rewarding careers in fields where opportunity abounds,” Interim President Robin Capehart said. …



