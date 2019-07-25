W.Va.’s 55th annual Water Festival starts Friday

By Gailyn Jackson for The Register-Herald of Beckley, W.Va.

Submit your art for the Water Festival Art Show by July 29. File Photo

HINTON, W.Va. — Hinton will once again host the annual West Virginia Water Festival — a week that celebrates the topography of Summers County — where three rivers (the New, Greenbrier and Bluestone rivers) meet July 26 through Aug. 4.

Kendra Ratliff, volunteer and vendor event coordinator for the past seven years, said the festival is “all about water.”

“Its such an important part of where we live…,” she said. …

