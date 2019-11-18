W.Va. residents remembered Farmington No. 9 disaster

By Eric Hrin, Times West Virginian

MANNINGTON, W.Va. — UMWA International President Cecil Roberts urged guests at the 51st Farmington No. 9 Memorial Service Sunday to never let the 1968 explosion that claimed the lives of 78 miners be forgotten.

“Continue to come here,” he told the estimated 250-300 people gathered at the Farmington No. 9 Memorial site near Mannington. “Don’t let them forget.”

About 50 wreaths with black ribbons were placed around the memorial, which is inscribed with the names of the miners who died. Each of the 78 names were read. Of those, 19 are entombed in the mine.

Roberts thanked the families of the miners who died in the 1968 explosion and fire at the Consolidation Coal mine for continuing to come to the memorial service each year. He said they inspire him to get up early and drive four and a half to five hours to the service. …

