W. Va. Residents react to end of historic election

By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — People enjoying a sunny Saturday at a local park reacted with relief or resignation as they processed the news that Democrat Joe Biden had received enough electoral votes to possibly take him to the White House.

The Associated Press reported Saturday morning that Pennsylvania was being declared a victory for Biden, giving him 290 electoral votes to President Donald Trump’s 214 votes. The number needed to win the presidency is 270.

Families at Glenwood Park were taking advantage of the good weather to play with their children, enjoy a walk or a game of Frisbee golf. Most of them had already heard that Biden was on track to become the nation’s next president.

“Great news,” Robert Rowe of Bluefield said. “Maybe some of this craziness will stop. It’s not over. I’ll believe it on Jan. 20. We don’t elect the president. We elect the electors.”

For other people, the news that Biden had pulled well ahead of President Trump was not a reason to get upset…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/residents-react-to-end-of-historic-election/article_206030c8-216e-11eb-86b3-7f1f35669d43.html