W.Va. ranks high in national survey of ethics enforcement, transparency

By Phil Kabler, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A national survey of state enforcement of state ethics laws released Thursday ranked West Virginia among the top five states.

Conducted by the Coalition for Integrity, a Washington-based nonprofit, the report, “Enforcement of State Ethics Rules by State Ethics Agencies,” ranked the West Virginia Ethics Commission tied for fifth with its counterpart in Massachusetts.

Both trailed ethics agencies in Colorado, Florida, Minnesota and Rhode Island, which received perfect 100 scores.

In the text of the report, it cites the West Virginia Ethics Commission as an example of best practices, …

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/wv-ranks-high-in-national-survey-of-ethics-enforcement-transparency/article_cf8d6292-8fe0-5408-90eb-c3f1e77f25fd.html