W.Va. ranked No. 1 for personal income growth during first quarter

By Wendy Holdren, The Register-Herald in Beckley, W.Va.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Tuesday that West Virginia led the nation in personal income growth for the first quarter of 2019 with a 5.6 percent growth rate.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross tweeted a congratulatory message, noting not only the Mountain State’s personal income growth, but also the fourth lowest increase in government benefits income in the nation.

Nationally, state personal income increased 3.4 percent at an annual rate in the first quarter of 2019, a deceleration from the 4.1 percent increase in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to the estimates released Tuesday. Personal income increased in all states except South Dakota.

The percent change in personal income across all states ranged from 5.6 percent in West Virginia to -0.6 percent in South Dakota. …

