W.Va. pharmacists among those indicted in drug conspiracy

By Caity Coyne, Eric Eyre and Lacie Pierson for The Charleston Gazette-Mail

Tug Valley Pharmacy in Williamson. The pharmacy’s former owner and operator, Samuel “Randy” Ballengee, was one of four people indicted on federal charges on Thursday. KYLE LOVERN | Williamson Daily News file photo

TUG VALLEY, W.Va. — A federal grand jury in Ohio has indicted two Southern West Virginia pharmacists and two former executives from a pharmaceutical company — one of the largest pain pill suppliers to Appalachia — on charges of conspiring to distribute controlled substances throughout the region.

Samuel “Randy” Ballengee and Devonna Miller-West are named in the indictment handed up by the grand jury, Benjamin Glassman, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, said during a Thursday afternoon news conference in Cincinnati.

Ballengee and Miller-West are charged with Anthony Rattini, 71, the former president of Miami-Luken, and James Barclay, 72, the former compliance officer of the company. …

