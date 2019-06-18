W.Va. Oil Marketer & Grocers Association campaign raises $80,000

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The 9th Annual “Every Child Deserves A Loving Home Campaign”, conducted by the West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association (OMEGA), raised $80,000 between April 15 and Mother’s Day, May 12t to help children across the state dealing with crisis in the family.

“There are so many children across West Virginia in need of services and adoption and this tremendous effort by our convenience and independent grocery store members – and the public – will help significantly,” said Traci Nelson, President of OMEGA. “Funds will go to the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, which does an amazing job of assisting children and families in need throughout the state.”

Making it happen, from left, Missy Morgan, member service coordinator, OMEGA; Sarah Estep, programs coordinator,OMEGA; Traci Nelson, president, OMEGA; Mary White, chief operating officer, Children’s Home Society of WV; Steve Tuck, chief executive officer, Children’s Home Society of WV; Chris Freeman, communications director, Children’s Home Society of WV.

Brightly-colored, Mother’s Day themed, paper flowers were sold for one dollar apiece at nearly 500 OMEGA-member convenience and grocery stores throughout the state, to include: Little General Store, Inc., Par Mar Stores, Go-Mart, BFS Foods, DeFazio Oil Company, Mini Giants, and TWJ Piggly Wiggly.

Mary White, Chief Operating Officer of the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, said, “More than 7,000 West Virginia children are in need of adoption or suffering crisis in the family. OMEGA’s dedication to helping the most vulnerable of our population is unwavering. We are very appreciative of OMEGA and the public for supporting this effort, the proceeds of which will go directly to improving the lives of state children and families.”

White said funds will be used for the organization’s assistance programs, which include; emergency child shelters, foster care, adoption support, mentoring, early intervention and numerous other family support programs.

More than $2.7 million has been raised by OMEGA over the past nine years for this and other efforts to help West Virginia children.

For additional information, contact Traci Nelson at (304) 343-5500.

About the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia:

The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia is a private, non-profit child welfare organization founded in 1896. The Society is a participatory organization consisting of employees, foster families, adoptive families, volunteers, Board members, Directors Emeriti, advisory council members, donors, benefactors, supporters, and friends. They are governed by a volunteer Board of Directors that is representative of the communities they serve from around the state. They are licensed to provide child welfare and behavioral health services in West Virginia. They are a member agency of the West Virginia Alliance for Children, the Child Welfare League of America and are fully accredited by the Council on Accreditation of Services for Families and Children. Comprehensive child welfare, behavioral health, social casework and advocacy services are provided to over 10,000 children each year from thirteen primary locations throughout the state. Some of their current programs are adoption, foster care, in-home and in-community services for children and families, emergency shelter care, respite, mediation, parent education training, prenatal and early childhood services, volunteer and mentoring, youth services, visitation and reunification, school based social work, day care and comprehensive assessment services.

About the West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association:

The West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association (OMEGA) was organized to promote and improve the business interests of those engaged in the petroleum marketing, retail grocery and convenience store industries within the State of West Virginia. Most OMEGA members are home grown West Virginia businesses. The nearly 300 member companies employ over 2.5 percent of the State’s population – more than 50,000 residents. Employees of member companies blend the fuels, deliver the gasoline, stock the shelves and work the counters – all of which brings comfort and convenience to your life.