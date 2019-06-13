W.Va. officials slam Bloomberg’s energy plan

By JESS MANCINI, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG — A former New York City mayor’s pledge to spend $500 million on the Beyond Carbon initiative would be better spent on research into cleaner-burning fuels, a West Virginia congressman said Tuesday.

Michael Bloomberg on Friday announced he’ll spend the half-billion dollars on the Beyond Carbon campaign aimed at closing coal- and natural gas-fired plants, major industries in West Virginia.

“People like Michael Bloomberg forget that when they attack the fossil fuel industry, they are really attacking our natural gas workers and decimating coal miners, machinists, railroad workers, truckers and their families and communities that rely on those industries,” said Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va.

Bloomberg’s call against coal and natural gas prompted a press conference Monday by Gov. Jim Justice, who said “we’re back in the dark ages” if he’s successful. …

