W.Va. officials to begin consideration of budget cuts if below-estimate revenue collections continue

Secretary Hardy says September numbers looking better

From The Exponent Telegram Staff

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With August being the second month in a row of West Virginia falling below its estimated revenue collections, officials in Charleston are beginning to look at possible budget cuts.

Revenue estimates for July — the first month of the 2020 fiscal year — fell short of the state government’s estimates. This followed a record-breaking stretch in which FY 2019 saw some of the highest collections on record.

August saw revenues come in at about $16 million below estimate, according to a report by the West Virginia Senate Committee on Finance.

Appearing on the WV MetroNews talk show “Talkline,” state Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy explained that while the department is always checking the numbers, they have taken a closer look at what could be causing the lower collections. …

