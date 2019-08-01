W.Va. New River Health to offer mobile dental unit, chiropractic care

By Jessica Farrish for The Register-Herald

John Schultz, CEO of New River Health, speaks with Dr. Jeremiah Miller in the new waiting room of New River Health in Sophia on Wednesday. (Chris Jackson/The Register-Herald)

SOPHIA, W.Va. — New River Health Association is now offering chiropractic care at the Scarbro location and will be offering mobile dental services in Raleigh, Fayette and Nicholas counties this year, New River Health CEO John Schultz announced on Wednesday.

Schultz gave the news during an open house celebration at the New River Health Clinic in Sophia. He said that the mobile dentist unit will travel around the three counties where New River Health has established practices. Basic preventative care will be offered, and a dentist may be onboard twice a month to provide dental work like minor fillings. …

