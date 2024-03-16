W.Va. National Guard to host third annual Military Retiree Appreciation Day

GLEN JEAN W.Va. – The West Virginia National Guard will host the third annual Military Retiree Appreciation Day at the Glen Jean Armed Forces Reserve Center, 409 Wood Mountain Road; Glen Jean, West Virginia, Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event is open to all military retirees, immediate family and surviving spouses from all branches and components.



The FREE event will be hosted in conjunction with the West Virginia Retired Military Council and is open to military retirees, immediate families and surviving spouses from ALL branches of military service.

The event provides a venue for retirees to get updates on benefits and current retiree issues, as well as to reconnect with service and veteran service support organizations. Since West Virginia has no active-duty military bases, the event is important for those military retirees who are otherwise isolated from their service connections.

Attendees can expect to have access to the following services as a part of the event:

• ID cards

• Health screenings and vaccinations

• Pay and military benefits assistance to include Tricare

• Veterans Assistance through the Department of Veterans Affairs and West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance

• Family support

• Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

• Transition advisors

• Space A travel and MWR

• Static displays

• Exhibits from military and veterans’ organizations

Military retirees interested in participating are asked to pre-register online at: https://surveymonkey.com/R/WVRAD2024

West Virginia media partners are asked to share this event with their audiences and are invited to attend and document the event.

WHO: Military retirees, immediate family and surviving spouses from all branches and components.

WHAT: Military Retiree Appreciation Day

WHEN: Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Glen Jean Armed Forces Reserve Center, 409 Wood Mountain Road; Glen Jean, West Virginia, 25846

MEDIA RSVP: None required.

POINT OF CONTACT: For information on this ceremony, please contact CW2 Katie Nesselrodt, Retirement Services Officer, [email protected], 304-561-6355