W.Va. National Guard responds to West Side gas emergency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — At the direction of Governor Jim Justice, the West Virginia National Guard will be providing assistance to residents of Charleston’s West Side, beginning Thursday, November 16, 2023.



Working with the West Virginia Emergency Management Division, Kanawha County Emergency Management, and the City of Charleston, the Guard will be delivering bottled water along with various warming and cooking supplies to the West Virginia Health Right West Side Clinic located at 511 Central Avenue; Charleston, WV 25302 Thursday morning, November 16, 2023. Time to be determined.



Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.