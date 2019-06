W.Va. medical cannabis program not ready to roll out

By the Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia patients and caregivers waiting for the state’s medical cannabis program to officially start in July shouldn’t expect their program cards or physicians certificates anytime soon.

The Dominion Post reports that the state has had little time to prepare since the enabling legislation only passed in March and May.

One bill addressed a banking issue, since cannabis money is still federally illegal. …

