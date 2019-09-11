W.Va. Lottery figures show modest start for new sports betting apps

By Phil Kabler, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Early revenue figures from the West Virginia Lottery Commission indicate a modest launch for sports wagering mobile apps in the state.

For the week ending Aug. 31 — the week that mobile apps offered by DraftKings and FanDuel launched — mobile gaming apps produced a total of $25,035 in revenue.

FanDuel, affiliated with The Greenbrier resort’s casino, launched on that Monday, while DraftKings, affiliated with Hollywood Casino in Charles Town, launched on Wednesday of that week.

That revenue compares with a total of $648,974 in revenue from on-site sportsbooks operating at three of the state’s five casinos for the week.

