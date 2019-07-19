W.Va. Legislature’s Special Session to conclude Tuesday

By Eddie Trizzino for Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Tuesday, July 23 will be the last day of the legislative special session.

After several weeks of deliberation throughout the session over a multitude of bills, including the controversial Omnibus Education Bill, Senate President Mitch Carmichael is calling senators back to the capitol to wrap up the discussions.

Sen. Roman Prezioso, (D-Marion), is not expecting the meeting to hold any last minute surprises, but he said, “you never know.” …

Read more: https://www.timeswv.com/news/special-session-to-conclude-tuesday/article_cd4e7f32-a9c5-11e9-894e-effccd2dda6e.html