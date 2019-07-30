W.Va. legislators seek control over drug settlement money

By Lacie Pierson for The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Five members of the West Virginia House of Delegates want Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to reserve funds from a $37 million opioid settlement for substance abuse prevention and treatment.

In the letter dated July 29, the bipartisan group of delegates asked Morrisey to hold onto his office’s portion of the settlement long enough to allow legislators to use the money to combat the substance abuse epidemic in West Virginia.

Delegate Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, chairman of the House Committee on Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse, signed the letter. …

Read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/legislators-seek-control-over-drug-settlement-money/article_764702e6-cd2c-57d4-bb2a-8b12bf2ed552.html