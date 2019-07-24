W.Va. House, Senate pass bill to give Pleasants Power Station a tax break

Plant, with 160 jobs and 400 plus indirect jobs, faced possible closure

By Jake Jarvis, The Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON — A bill to give the Pleasants Power Station a more than $12 million tax break is on its way to the governor’s desk.

The measure, House Bill 207, was passed by both chambers Tuesday evening. It will exempt the financially troubled power station from paying business and occupation taxes, which officials say no other power plant in the state has to pay.

Sen. Charles Clements, who represents a district adjacent to where the plant is, said the bill levels the playing field for the plant. “It means a lot — 160 direct jobs, 400-some indirect jobs, and it’s the largest plant in a small county,” said Clements, R-Wetzel. “The loss of this plant to this county would be a very dangerous thing for the viability of the Ohio Valley.” …

The bill passed out of the Senate on a 28-0 vote with only a few minutes of discussion. Six members were absent for the vote. It passed out of the House of Delegates 77-5, with 18 members absent and not voting.

The idea for the bill was apparently presented to the governor’s office late last week, and was only drafted into a bill that members could see on Sunday evening. Both chambers voted to suspend constitutional rules that require each bill be read on three separate days …

