W.Va. House select committee makes major changes to Senate’s Student Success Act

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several education reform bills were moved to second reading in the House of Delegates on Monday evening after four select committees passed several bills, including a brand-new omnibus bill.

The House met Monday to resume the special session on education betterment called by Gov. Jim Justice in March. Delegates will return this afternoon at 1 p.m.

After gaveling in Monday morning, the delegates split up into four select committees on education reform. The select committees passed 16 bills, with all but four moving up to second reading and amendment stage this afternoon.

Select Committee C — chaired by House Majority Whip Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson — was given the task of reviewing Senate Bill 1039, the Student Success Act. The 142-page education omnibus bill passed the Senate on June 3. …

