W.Va. House of Delegates sets aside additional money for secondary road maintenance

By Steve Allen Adams, The Intelligencer of Wheeling

House Finance Committee Vice-Chair Vernon Criss, R-Wood, addressed the House.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With potholes on the minds of constituents across the state, the House of Delegates approved additional funding Tuesday for secondary road maintenance.

Delegates voted Tuesday afternoon on House Bill 154 and 155, providing more than $50 million in additional finding for the Division of Highways for use in secondary road maintenance. Both bills will now go to the state Senate for approval.

The amount, totaling $50,200,917, comes from the updated tax collection revenue estimate released by the Governor’s Office last month. House Finance Committee Vice-Chair Vernon Criss, R-Wood, said the fund would help with maintenance projects all over the state, but especially in the Northern Panhandle, where recent rains have caused major slips.

“We learned of a tremendous amount of problems with slips and slides, especially in the Tyler County, Wetzel County, and Marshall County areas that are tremendously having a lot of problems,” Criss said. “Even though the slides are all over the state, the prominent problems are in those areas because of our terrain. These dollars that we’re asking for now are to go into those slips.” …



