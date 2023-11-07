W.Va. House of Delegates: Jeffrey Stephens takes Oath of Office

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. —Marshall County teacher Jeff Stephens took the oath of office Nov. 6 to become a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates as his sister, also a teacher, held her phone steady so the students at Sherrard Middle School could watch remotely from a cafeteria big screen during the lunch period.

Stephens, a lifelong resident of Marshall County, was appointed to serve the 6th Delegate District, which includes the northwestern side of Marshall County, including Glen Dale and Moundsville. He will complete the unexpired term of former Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw administered the oath as the new Delegate’s father Pat held the bible. Stephens was joined in the still-bare House Chamber by his sister, Jill Stephens-Lima, and Brenda Minch as well as West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith who said he couldn’t miss the swearing-in ceremony for a West Virginia State History Bowl coach.

Stephens said he’s eager to bring his social studies students to observe the Legislature now that he’s a member.



Stephens also serves as athletic director for Sherrard Middle School, having spent time previously as a girls’ basketball coach and football coach. He is a graduate of West Liberty University and received an honorary Golden Horseshoe after 13 of his West Virginia studies students won the Golden Horseshoe.

Stephens’ committee assignments and contact information will be listed on the West Virginia Legislature’s website at a later date.