W.Va. House adjourns special session on education

By Ryan Quinn, The Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates finally adjourned Tuesday its special legislative session on education, which Republican Gov. Jim Justice started and eventually expanded to include non-education-related bills.



Justice began the session, which gave lawmakers more time to pass laws than they usually get per year, in March. The Republican House speaker and Senate president had reconvened and recessed it a few times since without officially ending it.

The House’s “sine die” adjournment means the death of pending private school voucher bills, at least until the next regular session in January.

The bills, which would have provided parents money to send their kids to religious and private schools, were sitting in the House, awaiting passage, when it ended its work Tuesday. The governor could call another special session before January, but he’s expressed opposition to “education savings accounts” voucher bills. The other voucher bill was a program that would’ve provided companies and individuals tax exemptions to fund private school scholarships. …

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/wv-house-adjourns-special-session-on-education/article_372fceda-b017-5fb3-993f-20995d9c31b1.html