W.Va. Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs visiting Ranson as next stop on Listening Tour

CHARLESTON, WV – The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) will hold its fourth Listening Tour event this year in the City of Ranson. The tour stop will be held Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m. in the Ranson Civic Center: 432 W. Second Avenue.

The event is free and open to the public.

“This is an opportunity for citizens to ask questions and get answers,” Executive Director of HHOMA Jill Upson said. “We want to hear directly from the people of our state. We want to learn about their concerns, their needs and their ideas.”

HHOMA was previously in Ranson in May for the sixth annual Minority Business Expo and featured exhibits, a keynote address from the U.S. Small Business Administration Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator, Michelle Christian, and a workshop led by West Virginia Secretary of State Andrew “Mac” Warner.

The mission of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs is to provide a forum for discussion on issues that affect West Virginia’s minorities and underserved communities. HHOMA is committed to advancing equality for all minorities across the state and developing innovative ways to address issues affecting minorities through integrity, education, leadership, and collaboration. For more information, visit Facebook at @WVHHOMA, www.minorityaffairs.wv.gov or call the office at 304-356-2023.