W.Va. gubernatorial candidate Thrasher talks platform, ‘leadership void’ in Charleston

By Eddie Trizzino, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – For years now, Woody Thrasher has been hearing encouragement from his friends and colleagues to make a run for governor.

Up until now it had always been just encouragement, because the Bridgeport-based business owner was still grinding away with his family company, The Thrasher Group.

Now at 64 years old, the point in his life where he has the freedom to do what he likes, Thrasher is making a 2020 run for the governor’s office due to his displeasure in incumbent Gov. Jim Justice’s performance. …

“I’m about half heart sick about the fact that West Virginia lost 11,000 people last year,” Thrasher said. “It frustrates me because we have not done better than we have, so there is a little bit of a love, hate relationship; I think we could have done better than we have.” …

Read more: https://www.timeswv.com/news/thrasher-talks-platform-and-leadership-void-in-charleston/article_da4bebc0-8d82-11e9-b2ab-c35f7d4dd8da.html