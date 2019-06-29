W.Va. Governor signs ed bill, opening state to charter schools, upping school funding

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that he has signed the omnibus education measure (House Bill 206), opening West Virginia to its first charter schools and granting pay raises to public school workers and generally increasing school funding.

Justice announced his action on the bill in a news release just after 5 p.m. Friday. He did not hold a news conference or ceremonial bill signing.

“Looking at the bill in its entirety — with all of its many, many great pieces that help our children and our teachers — there is truly so much good that will benefit teachers, students, and all West Virginians,” Justice said in the release. “I am really pleased with where we got to at the end of the day and I commend the Senate and the House for working with me to come to a compromise that will result in a big win for the entire education community and all West Virginians.” …

