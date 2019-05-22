W.Va. Governor Justice’s coal companies hit back against federal government civil action

By Steven Allen Adams, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The coal companies owned by Gov. Jim Justice have been subject to a federal lawsuit, but the Justice companies are hitting back.

According to a press release from Justice’s Bluestone Energy Group, the governor’s coal operations are seeking a declaratory judgment in federal court against the U.S. Office of Surface Mining, Reclamation and Enforcement.

The Justice coal companies are asking the court to require the federal agency to live up to an agreement to settle various fines, penalties and reclamation fees.

“As a coal operator we have always prided ourselves on going above and beyond with respect to preserving the environment and doing our part to work with regulators to make sure that reclamation is done the right way and as soon as humanly possible,” said Jay Justice, president and CEO of the Justice Mining Entities. Jay, the son of Justice, has run the governor’s coal companies since Justice took office Jan. 16, 2017. …

