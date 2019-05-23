W.Va. Governor Jim Justice checks in with Marshall County

By ALAN OLSON, The Intelligencer of Wheeling

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. —

The governor had been in Moundsville last month after Marshall County commissioners declared a state of emergency over the condition of the county’s roads. At that time he said he would return every 45 days for an update, and on Wednesday, he made his first return trip.

Local representatives from Marshall County as well as the House of Delegates were on hand to greet Justice, who was joined by recently appointed Secretary of Transportation Byrd White and Highways Commissioner Jimmy Wriston. The small crowd of a few dozen gathered at the District 6 Division of Highways office in Moundsville.

Delegate Joe Canestraro, D-Marshall, pointed out that contractors have been out in force, already paving hundreds of miles of road within the county and beginning work on digging culverts. “This meeting was successful because he kept his word,” Canestraro said. …

