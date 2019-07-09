W.Va. Gov. Justice, Thrasher pour personal funds into primary campaign

By Jake Zuckerman

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two Republicans running for governor in 2020 reached deep into their own pockets last quarter in the early stages of a potentially expensive primary campaign.

Incumbent Gov. Jim Justice and challenger Woody Thrasher loaned themselves six-figure amounts between April 1 and June 30 — about $132,000 and $374,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, Stephen Smith, a candidate in the Democratic primary, raised more than $146,000 last quarter, driven by small donations and fundraisers around the country. This is more than what Justice and Thrasher raised last quarter, combined.

Gov. Jim Justice

The source’s of Justice’s campaign funds are twofold: personal loans and a fundraiser featuring Donald Trump Jr., son of the president, that drew contributions from coal executives and others. …

