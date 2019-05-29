W.Va. Gov. Justice appoints Jean Kranz as director of CHIP

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice has announced the appointment of Jean Kranz as director of the West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Kranz’s appointment was official as of Friday.

West Virginia CHIP is a partnership between the federal government and West Virginia to provide low-cost health care coverage to children in families that earn too much money to qualify for Medicaid and have no other source for health care coverage. The program serves 32,000 children annually.



Kranz has been in the health care industry for more than 25 years, most recently as the West Virginia Family Health Plan’s director of Medicaid operations. Prior to that, Kranz was a senior consultant for The Lewin Group and project manager of the West Virginia Health Improvement Institute. Her career includes work with Highmark Health Services, the West Virginia Primary Care Association, and the West Virginia Hospital Association.



Kranz will begin her new role on July 1, 2019.