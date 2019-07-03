W.Va. Gov. Justice announces all-time state record for revenue growth set in FY2019

By the Office of the Governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – With the twelfth and final month of Fiscal Year 2019 now in the books, Gov. Jim Justice announced today that general revenue growth of $511 million for the year marked the greatest single-year revenue growth total in West Virginia history.

For perspective, the $511 million in revenue growth for FY2019 alone is more than one-and-a-half times the combined revenue growth in West Virginia for the entire decade from FY2007 to FY2017.

“Our revenue numbers this year have been so special, it’s unbelievable,” Gov. Justice said. “We set a record almost every single month, and to see it all pay off with an all-time state record for revenue growth is so exciting for our people and our future. I’m incredibly proud and so happy for every single West Virginian.”

Total collections for the historic revenue year came in at $4.756 billion – 12 percent ahead of prior year receipts. …

