W.Va. Eastern Panhandle Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Oct. 31



Walk will raise money for Alzheimer’s research, support

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – Purple Alzheimer’s shirts will be seen all over Berkeley County on Oct. 31, as participants in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s show their support for Alzheimer’s research, care and support.

Walkers participating in the Eastern Panhandle Walk to End Alzheimer’s will also have new tools to enhance the Walk experience. While the Alzheimer’s Association is not gathering a large crowd because of COVID-19 restrictions, participants are encouraged to walk individually in their neighborhoods to join the movement.

“Walk to End Alzheimer’s is our heartbeat in the community,” said Sharon M. Rotenberry, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter. “This year, walkers are taking the event to their neighborhoods and local parks. We are excited about how that visibility will increase awareness of the disease and the mission.”

The goal is to raise $60,000. All money raised goes toward Alzheimer’s care, support and research and allows the Association to offer services for free.

This year’s event chair is Erin Morris. The Walk Ceremony, with the traditional Promise Garden Ceremony, will occur at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed. This year a view-only Promise Garden will be located at City National Bank, 1700 W King St., Martinsburg, starting Oct. 24 through November 1.

People can go to alz.org/walk to register for the event. On Walk Day, participants are encouraged to:

· Log onto Mainstage, the event’s interactive online experience

· Livestream the opening Promise Garden Ceremony

· Walk in your neighborhood

· Track your steps using the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app

· Visit the Promise Garden location

The Eastern Panhandle Walk to End Alzheimer’s is one of nine Walks the West Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is having this year. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.

Alzheimer’s is a progressive, fatal disease that kills nerve cells and tissues in the brain, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think and plan. There are 39,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease in West Virginia, and an additional 105,000 people affected through their role as caregivers.

— The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association has mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.