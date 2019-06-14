W.Va. Delegate Swartzmiller seeks elimination of income caps for Social Security tax exemption

By JOSELYN KING, The Intelligencer of Wheeling

WHEELING . W.Va. — Delegate Randy Swartzmiller thinks the upcoming special legislative session on education betterment also would be an opportune time to re-examine legislation eliminating taxes on Social Security benefits for West Virginians.

Swartzmiller, D-Hancock, wants to eliminate the wage caps placed on the measure before its passage during the last hours of the regular session earlier this year. As the bill signed into law is currently written, individuals earning more than $50,000 and couples with household earnings of $100,000 would not get the tax benefit.

House members return Monday to Charleston for the special session, with the governor publicly saying he is not optimistic education reform policies will result from the effort. …

