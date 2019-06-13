W.VA. County Clerks create task force to continue work with W.Va. Secretary of State on voter registration processes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia County Clerk’s Association has announced the creation of a special task force to continue improving the voter registration processes in West Virginia.

The task force is the result of a meeting between the clerks, Secretary of State Mac Warner and the West Virginia Association of Counties to discuss recent technical implementation issues regarding Automatic Voter Registration (AVR).

“We are looking forward to collaborating with Secretary Warner’s office,” said Linda Huggins, president of the WV County Clerk’s Association. “Our dialogue with the Secretary of State’s Office is constructive and one of mutual respect. The county clerks understand that we have a partner in Mac Warner and his team.”

“The clerks have real concerns about inaccuracies and a redundant workload because of data issues identified during the 2018 General Election early voting period resulting from the WV Department of Motor Vehicles’ main framecomputer system,” said Jonathan Adler, Executive Director of the West Virginia Association of Counties. “County clerks are committed to ensuring nothing interferes with citizens exercising their right to register to vote.”

In February, DMV officials testified before the WV State Senate’s Judiciary Committee about programming issues theDMV is experiencing. To resolve those issues, the DMV had its programmers to investigate and resolve the technical problems. Based on statements from DMV officials, the programming changes have resolved the issues. DMV is also switching technology vendors in October, which should result in a reinforced confirmation that the issues are resolved. The DMV has pledged to work with the Secretary of State’s office and the clerks have full faith that the voter registration processes, for clerks and voters alike, will benefit greatly from the collaboration. In addition to the law changes in the recent Legislative Session, the DMV will now assist the Secretary of State’s Office and county clerks with confirming that non-citizens who obtain driver’s licenses or ID cards from the DMV are not inadvertently registered to vote contrary to the law. “If West Virginia is going to ensure accurate and up-to-date voter rolls, we have to have input and involvement from our county clerks,” Secretary Warner said. “Every single voter registration has to be approved by our clerks. I am pleased to continue to work with the clerks on improving our processes and systems.”

“All involved in implementing the AVR system are committed to an accurate and reliable process for West Virginia residents to register to vote,” Huggins said. “The task force will allow us to work together to achieve that goal.”