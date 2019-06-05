W.Va. Corrections offering recruits guaranteed pay raises; Career fair set for Thursday in Elkins

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Would-be correctional officers and staff can score a $2,370 pay boost, in addition to locked-in raises both this year and next, if they join the state payroll by June 30.

The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is holding a final hiring event Thursday, in Elkins, before the new state budget year begins July 1. The WorkForce WV office at 1023 N. Randolph Ave. will host the career fair from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All correctional employees will receive a $2,000 pay raise on July 1. That will bring the starting salary of an entry-level correctional officer, for instance, to $28,664.

But the 5 percent hike that Gov. Jim Justice also secured for all state employees will deliver the extra $2,370 for potential recruits – if they join the state payroll before the current budget year ends.

And correctional employees are guaranteed an additional $2,000 raise on July 1, 2020. The benefits package for starting officers, meanwhile, is valued at $13,776. It includes comprehensive indemnity health insurance, term life insurance, and a defined benefit pension plan. Accompanying these benefits and multiple raises is a clear career advancement path for officers.

Corrections and Rehabilitation previously held one-stop career events at Clarksburg, Parkersburg and Charleston. More information is available at https://dcr.wv.gov.