W.Va. Coal Baron Don Blankenship running for president, seeking Constitution Party nod

By Steven Allan Adams, for The Intelligencer of Wheeling

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Not yet done with being a candidate for office, retired coal operator Don Blankenship has set his sights on the highest office in the land.

Ballot Access News reported Monday that Blankenship, the former CEO of Massey Energy and a former Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in West Virginia who tried to run in the general election as a Constitution Party candidate, will seek the Constitution Party nomination next spring for President of the United States.

Blankenship reportedly made the announcement at the Constitution Party’s Fall 2019 National Committee Meeting Oct. 18-19 in Pittsburgh. The Constitution Party’s nominating convention is tentatively scheduled for April in either Charlotte, N.C., or Atlanta. The nominee will go on to challenge President Donald Trump in the November 2020 general election.

A request for comment from Blankenship and the Constitution Party was not returned. …

