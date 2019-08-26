W.Va. Chamber of Commerce preparing to host one-of-a-kind business summit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce is preparing to host business leaders from around the state for their annual meeting and business summit.

Organizers say the event is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to learn and network with professionals from across the state and across the nation.

Brian Dayton, an official with the state chamber, said the event is the largest of its kind in the Mountain State.

“It’s a meeting that’s attended by business leaders, policy leaders and education leaders throughout West Virginia,” Dayton said. “It’s the largest such meeting that takes place in the state each year. We’re expecting a crowd of over 1,000 right now, but that could grow. It’s usually between 1,000 and 1,200. We’re very excited to get everyone down here. We have a lot of great speakers coming in.”

This year’s meeting will be held at The Greenbrier Resort from Tuesday Aug. 27 through Friday Aug. 30. The week is packed with different speakers and presentations. …

