W.Va. briefs filed backing ‘right to work’ law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three pro-business groups and a free-market think tank have filed friend of the court briefs in defense of West Virginia’s ‘right to work’ law awaiting argument before the state Supreme Court of Appeals.

Two more groups also have filed a joint motion to file their own brief before the state’s highest court.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, the West Virginia Manufacturers Association and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, a conservative/libertarian think tank based in Michigan, filed amicus, or “friend of the court,” briefs last week with the Supreme Court.

In April, the Supreme Court stayed a judgment by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey, who ruled in February in favor of the West Virginia AFL-CIO. …

