W.Va. Board of Education Committee cancels meeting on approving education proposals, reason unclear

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Board of Education committee that includes powerful lawmakers canceled the Wednesday meeting that members had requested.

The committee members called for the meeting to vote on which possible policy, law and funding recommendations to advance.

The reasoning for the cancellation was unclear, adding to confusion over what, if anything, will happen in the still technically ongoing, but now twice recessed, special legislative session on education. …

