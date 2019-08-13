W.Va. Auditor J.B. McCuskey discussions operations with W.Va. Municipal League

By Steven Allen Adams, For the Journal of Martinsburg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — John B. McCuskey — better known as J.B. — has spent the better part of three years as state auditor as a preacher for greater government transparency.

West Virginia Auditor J.B. McCuskey speaks to the West Virginia Municipal League about Project Mountaineer.

At county commissions, city councils and school board meetings, McCuskey is a constant traveler of the state, helping governments improve how taxpayer dollars are spent.

At the recent West Virginia Municipal League’s 50th Annual Conference, McCuskey unveiled Project Mountaineer to mayors, council members and officials. The project, which already has 30 participating municipalities, is a new integrated accounting program that will help cities, towns and villages with budgeting and accounting. …

