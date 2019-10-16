W.Va. Attorney General’s office takes over Medicaid Fraud department, aims to give voice to the voiceless

By Breanna Francis, The Journal of Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A recent decision to allow the state Attorney General’s Office to take over the Medicaid Fraud unit at the state level is just another step taken by leadership to address the needs of those who cannot always protect themselves from injustice, according to the West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

According to Morrisey, the AG’s office took over the state’s Medicaid Fraud unit as of Oct. 1, a move Morrissey said will only allow the office to more effectively and completely enforce laws and protect those who cannot necessarily protect themselves.

“This is a very big development for the state and the Eastern Panhandle, because now we can go after multiple types of fraud by running this unit alongside all of our other fraud units,” Morrisey said. “We are very hopeful that all of our areas of fraud will improve through this work. …

