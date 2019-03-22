W.Va. attorney general calls for more victims to come forward after lawsuit against diocese
By MEGAN OSBOURNE
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia attorney general is calling for more victims to step forward after a lawsuit was filed against the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston and a former bishop Tuesday for knowingly employing pedophiles and failing to conduct background checks.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the situation is still under investigation.
“We identified a number of individuals and different types of activities that were occurring which we thought were violating the law, but we remain very open to collect more information, to talk to more victims, to learn more, because we can amend our complaint,” Morrisey said.
See more from The Herald-Dispatch