W.Va. Attorney Gen. Morrisey urges Supreme Court to reconsider shutdown of job-producing pipeline

W. Va. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is leading a 16-state alliance urging the U.S. Supreme Court to review, and ultimately overturn, a ruling that halted construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, a decision that could unnecessarily block pipeline construction and impede economic growth nationwide.

The coalition’s brief, filed Monday, argues a federal appeals court was inaccurate in ruling the U.S. Forest Service lacked authority to grant the Atlantic Coast Pipeline rights-of-way through forestland beneath the Appalachian National Scenic Trail. …

