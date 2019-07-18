W.Va. 4-H campers learn about newspapers

By Eliana McCutcheon for The Inter-Mountain

The Inter-Mountain photo by Eliana McCutcheon The newspaper class meets to plan for their daily published newspaper, The 4H Files.

BEVERLY, W.Va. — At the 4H summer camp at Camp Pioneer, The 4H Files, the camp’s daily newspaper, keeps the campers informed and entertained.

“Coming into this class, almost all of us thought that this was going to be a cooking class because of the name of the class. It was a bit of a surprise, but I think it is fun! My favorite part of this class is taking pictures of the other campers and everything that goes on throughout the day.” said camper Kourtney Jones.

“When I first signed up for this class I thought it was going to be a cooking class, so when I found it was a newspaper class I was really excited. I have always found that the information in newspapers is very interesting to me. My favorite part about 4H camp is my classes.” said camper Ella Berdine. …

