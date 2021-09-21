Vote on new U.S. Senator Manchin-inspired elections bill may be this week

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A slimmed-down version of a bill meant to standardize election rules across all 50 states, prevent partisan gerrymandering and disclose dark money could come to a vote in the U.S. Senate this week.

The Freedom to Vote Act, a bill based in part of the failed For the People Act, was introduced last week in the U.S. Senate by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. The bill is co-sponsored by seven senators, including Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and is based on a compromise version of the For the People Act Manchin drafted in August.

“The right to vote is fundamental to our Democracy and the Freedom to Vote Act is a step in the right direction towards protecting that right for every American,” Manchin said in a statement. “As elected officials, we also have an obligation to restore peoples’ faith in our Democracy, and I believe that the commonsense provisions in this bill…will do just that.”

The bill is divided into three sections dealing with voter access and election administration, election integrity and civic participation and empowerment…

