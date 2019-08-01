Millions of visitors to Marion Co., W.Va. each year

By Eric Hrin for Times West Virginian

Tammy Shriver/Times West Virginian, Fairmont Frank Pieri of Tennessee checks in at the Hampton Inn in Pleasant Valley Tueday. He and his wife, Diane, stay in Marion County four times each year while traveling to visit their children in New York. He is checked in by Carol Taylor. A recent study found that total lodging expenditures in Marion County for 2018 were $12.9 million.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Visitors spent nearly $13 million on lodging last year in Marion County, according to a recent study commissioned by the Marion Convention and Visitors Bureau.

According to the study by Randall Travel Marketing of North Carolina, total lodging expenditures were $12,995,608 in 2018 in the county. However, the overall amount spent is more because there each dollar spent travels through the local economy up to seven times in what’s called the multiplier effect.

Leisha Elliott, executive director of the CVB, said the figure is closer to $39 million, when expenditures on such things as restaurants, attractions and fuel are also taken into account. …

