Millions of visitors to Marion Co., W.Va. each year
By Eric Hrin for Times West Virginian
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Visitors spent nearly $13 million on lodging last year in Marion County, according to a recent study commissioned by the Marion Convention and Visitors Bureau.
According to the study by Randall Travel Marketing of North Carolina, total lodging expenditures were $12,995,608 in 2018 in the county. However, the overall amount spent is more because there each dollar spent travels through the local economy up to seven times in what’s called the multiplier effect.
Leisha Elliott, executive director of the CVB, said the figure is closer to $39 million, when expenditures on such things as restaurants, attractions and fuel are also taken into account. …
