Virginia Nicholson, publisher of the The Herald Record, dead at 90

WEST UNION, W.Va. — Virginia Lee Nicholson, 90, owner and publisher of the The Herald Record in Doddridge County, died March 28.

Nicholson’s family met with friends on March 31 at Spurgeon Funeral Home in West Union before a private burial.

“Virginia was active at The Record Herald and took great pride in the newspaper, and her family’s ownership. She was a real newspaper character and was never afraid to tell you what she thought,” said Don Smith, executive director of the West Virginia Press Association.