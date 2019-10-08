Varner earns GED, back in as magistrate in W.Va.

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer of Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. — Janine Varner is once again an Ohio County magistrate after she passed her high school equivalency test without a prep course.

Ohio County Circuit Judge Ronald Wilson swore her back into office Monday morning, just as he first did on Aug. 5. On Sept. 18, the West Virginia Supreme Court suspended Varner amid questions she had not received a high school diploma, and she resigned the following day.

Since then, Varner has worked toward achieving her general equivalency degree. The effort she showed was enough for Wilson to re-appoint her magistrate. …

