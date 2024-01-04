Vandalia Health provides tuition discounts for employees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Vandalia Health is collaborating with local schools such as Davis & Elkins College, Salem University and West Virginia Wesleyan College to bring discounted educational opportunities to its workforce.

Each school has different offerings for employees.

Davis & Elkins College allows eligible employees to receive an annual scholarship that can be renewed for up to four years with full time enrollment for in-person associate or bachelor’s degrees.

Salem University offers discounted tuition for online and on campus programs with a streamlined application process with no application fees.

West Virginia Wesleyan College offers employees and dependents a discount on tuition through scholarships and grants.

“Vandalia Health values our more than 13,000 hardworking and talented members on our team,” said Dave Ramsey, President and CEO. “By providing access to higher education to our employees, we can combat staffing shortages and provide opportunities for our employees to advance their careers.”

These partnerships enhance Vandalia Health’s commitment to nurturing a highly skilled and educated workforce.

About Vandalia Health

Vandalia Health is a multi-state health system with locations across West Virginia as well as in Maryland and Pennsylvania. Made up of CAMC Health System, Davis Health System and Mon Health System, Vandalia Health has 17 hospitals, over 190 ambulatory locations, more than 13,000 employees and more than 2,000 doctors and advanced practice providers. For more information or a map of locations visit vandaliahealth.org.