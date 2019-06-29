VA Medical Center in Beckley, W.Va., hosts ‘Hero Games’

By Wendy Holdren, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A portion of the Beckley VA Medical Center parking lot was transformed Friday into a basketball court, a bowling alley, a pickleball court and more.

Danny Workman, Vietnam veteran, bowling during the Beckley WV Medical Center Hero Games Friday in Beckley. Photo by Rick Barbero, The Register-Herald.

The temporary transformation was in honor of the Beckley VA’s first ever “Hero Games,” a day filled with fun and games for veterans of all ability levels.

Veterans were all smiles at each activity, laughing and enjoying conversation with VA staff and fellow veterans.

“This is something we need,” shared Irvin Finney of Beckley. “The Hero Games, they’re great. We’re having a lot of fun.” …

