US Supreme Court to conference on W.Va. impeachment appeal this fall

By Lacie Pierson, The Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Justices on the Supreme Court of the United States will consider in the fall whether they will give further consideration of appeals regarding the impeachment of a West Virginia Supreme Court justice.

The cases of West Virginia Senate v. Workman and West Virginia House v. Workman will be on the U.S. Supreme Court’s agenda when the justices conference on Oct. 1, 2019, the first day of the federal court’s 2019 term.

There are two appeals before the U.S. Supreme Court, one from each of West Virginia’s legislative bodies. The House and Senate, respectively, have appealed an October 2018 decision from a specially appointed West Virginia Supreme Court.

The court issued a writ of prohibition on Oct. 11 and declared impeachment proceedings against Workman were in violation of the constitutional provisions of separation of power and Workman’s right to due process.

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/us-supreme-court-to-conference-on-wv-impeachment-appeal-this/article_afb6cdf1-5126-5000-a615-4f58e3465778.html